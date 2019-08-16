13-year-old charged with kidnapping after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a toddler inside

File art

A 13-year-old is facing kidnapping and theft charges after police say he stole a vehicle with a 22-month-old baby inside.

Covington police said they were called to the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue at 4:15 p.m. Thursday after the boy allegedly took the vehicle, hitting a parked truck while fleeing.

After searching the area, officers soon found the vehicle “abandoned with the baby still inside” on Ashland Avenue in Latonia Terrace, according to a news release.

Officers got a description of the suspects from witnesses and found two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, matching their description blocks away at Decoursey Avenue and and Inez Street.

Police said the 13-year-old had the victim’s cell phone, which had been in the vehicle, in his pocket.

The teens were taken to police headquarters, where the 13-year-old “admitted to taking the vehicle and cell phone.”

He was charged with kidnapping, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile and receiving stolen property.

The 14-year-old was not charged and was released to his parents, police said.