Elderly couple was held at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot. Police charge three with robbery.

Austin Morrison, top, Brandon Ross and Mercedes Childress have been charged with first-degree robbery.

Lexington police say three young adults thought an 88-year-old man and his 84-year-old wife would be easy targets, but now the trio are facing charges for first-degree robbery.

Police said the couple were walking to their car in the parking lot of the Nicholasville Road Walmart at about 2:45 p.m. July 30 when a man and woman armed with a shotgun and a pistol approached them.

“The suspects pointed the guns at the victims and demanded money,” police said. “The victims were able to honk their horn and get the attention of witnesses, causing the suspects to flee in a vehicle driven by a third suspect.”

During the course of the investigation, police said they identified Austin Morrison, 19, and Mercedes Childress, 21, as the armed people who approached the couple. Brandon Ross, 20, was identified as the getaway driver.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lexington police arrested the three this week, charging them with first-degree robbery. Ross is also charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree fleeing or evading police. Morrison was also wanted on an unrelated warrant out of Jessamine County, police said.

All three were taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.