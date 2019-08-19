Lexington police investigating two weekend shootings that injured teens

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington police are investigating two shootings that injured teens over the weekend.

The first happened at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday on Warnock Street, according to news station LEX18. The station reported that a 15-year-old girl was attending an event at the Charles Young Park when she was hit by a stray bullet. She was taken to UK Chandler Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for a black Dodge Charger in connection with the Warnock Street shooting, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The next night, a 17-year-old boy was shot twice on Appian Way at Venetian Circle, according to WKYT. Police told the news station that the teen was shot after a fight just after 8:30 p.m. and was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to either of the weekend shootings can call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.