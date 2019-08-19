Lexington 18-year-old sentenced to federal prison over fentanyl trafficking

A Lexington man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in a fentanyl trafficking case.

Jameel Sleet, 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

On Nov. 14, 2018, Lexington police pulled over a vehicle that was emitting a “strong odor of burnt marijuana,” according to court records. Sleet, one of the people in the vehicle, was patted down by officers.

The officers found fentanyl in Sleet’s pocket and three other baggies of suspected drugs in his underwear, according to court records.

In all, Lexington police said that Sleet had 40 grams of fentanyl, 39 grams of cocaine and 16 grams of crack cocaine, according to the news release. In his plea, he admitted that he planned on distributing the drugs.

Sleet will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, followed by five years of supervised release, according to court records.