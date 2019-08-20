Home owned by Brooks Houck, suspect in Crystal Rogers disappearance, destroyed by fire

A home owned by Brooks Houck was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Bardstown Fire Department

A partially built home owned by Brooks Houck, a suspect in the 2015 disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was destroyed in a fire Sunday night, according to the Bardstown Fire Department.

The fire department is investigating the Wheeling Avenue house fire as arson; the house was engulfed when the fire department arrived Sunday, Chief Billy Mattingly said. Houck is not a suspect, Mattingly said. Houck owns several rental homes and was in the process of building the Wheeling Avenue home.

“We have a couple people of interest we are wanting to talk to to see if they are involved in any way,” Mattingly said.

The home only had its framing set up when it caught fire Sunday, according to Mattingly.

Houck was Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her July 2015 disappearance and was named a suspect by the Nelson County sheriff’s office. The department searched the large farm belonging to Houck’s mother in August 2015. Houck’s brother Nick Houck was fired from the Bardstown Police Department for allegedly tipping off his brother about investigators’ activities.

The ongoing investigation into Rogers’ disappearance has gained national attention through a six-part series on Oxygen, as well as an episode on Investigation Discovery. Rogers, a mother of five, is thought to be dead.

Her father, Tommy Ballard, died in 2016 of a gunshot wound while waiting in a field for his grandson. No arrests have been made in either case.