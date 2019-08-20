Days after shooting, Lexington man accused of threatening ‘El Paso welcome’ at VA hospital

A Lexington man is accused of threatening to turn his local Veterans Affairs Medical Center into “another El Paso” days after a mass shooting that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart.

Scott Greiner called the VA on Aug. 7 about a medical appointment, and during the call, he spoke with two representatives with a contractor in Kansas City, Mo., according to federal court documents. Greiner got angry about having to call every three months to set up his appointments, according to the court records.

Greiner said he would give the Lexington VA Medical Center an “El Paso welcome” with one or two M-16 rifles, according to court records. Twenty-two were killed and dozens more were injured in the Aug. 3 Walmart attack.

“One of the customer service representatives told investigators that the phone call lasted for approximately 6 minutes during which time Greiner expressed empathy and understanding to those who have committed mass shootings,” FBI Special Agent David Lowery wrote in a federal affidavit.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies went to Greiner’s house after the alleged call. Greiner admitted that he made the call and was angry, but denied making any threats, according to court records.

When Greiner was interviewed by FBI investigators and VA police, he continued to deny making threats. But he admitted he was angry, and he said he told a customer service representative, “You don’t want to have this be another El Paso incident,” according to court records.

Because the threats were allegedly made to representatives in Kansas City, Greiner has been federally charged with sending a threatening message across state lines, according to court records.