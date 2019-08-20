Nude man walks into coin laundry, shakes genitals at woman, police say

Darrell Glenn Morgan

A naked man was arrested at a Bowling Green shopping center after police say he shook his genitals at a woman and walked into a coin-operated laundry with no clothes on.

Darrell G. Morgan, 55, told police that he “has sexual thoughts about children,” according to a police citation filed in Warren District Court.

Bowling Green police arrested Morgan Friday morning at the Sugar Maple Square Shopping Center, after a woman told police that he was nude when he “turned towards her and shook his body” and that he had gone into the coin laundry “where there were several people and a small child.”

Police said there were “numerous people” at the shopping center “and a daycare within feet of Morgan.”

He was charged with second-degree indecent exposure and second-degree disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

The day before his arrest, police said, he had been cited for public intoxication and taken to The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

After being released from the hospital, police said Morgan told them, “he hid in a Dumpster near a church to avoid the children.”

“When asked why he was hiding, Morgan stated he was attracted to the children,” police wrote in the citation. “Morgan’s roommates stated that on a previous occasion he had been outside in the road on Fair Street nude, while children were present.”

“Due to Morgan’s continued behavior it is believed that he has a propensity to continue to commit the same crime and is a danger to the public,” police said.

He was being held in the Warren County Detention Center Tuesday night.