Man charged with rape after Kentucky woman says he had ‘relationship’ with 13-year-old sister

David Orlando Vega Fayette County Detention Center

A man has been indicted on multiple counts of rape after a Lexington woman accused him of having a “sexual relationship” with her 13-year-old sister.

David Orlando Vega, 30, of Versailles is charged with three counts of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree rape, according to court records.

Vega is accused of having an “ongoing sexual relationship” with a child that started when she was 13 years old and he was 26 years old, according to court records. The “relationship” involved multiple sexual encounters, most of which occurred when she was 13 years old, according to court records. The most recent of the encounters occurred when the victim was 16 years old.

Vega was in a “caretaking” role and would sometimes watch the victim and her younger brother when their mother was at work, according to court records.

Police were first alerted by the victim’s older sister, who was 19 years old, according to court records. The 19-year-old sister was also in a sexual relationship with Vega, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

After reporting Vega, the victim’s sister later said she did not want to pursue charges and that the victim and Vega’s encounters had been “consensual,” according to court records. Legally, a child under 16 years of age is incapable of giving consent.

Vega is being held in the Fayette County jail and is set to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on Aug. 30.