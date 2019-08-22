Kentucky teacher, 23, accused of raping 15-year-old student

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A Grant County teacher was charged Thursday after she allegedly raped and sodomized a student, the sheriff’s department said.

Burk, who is a science teacher at Grant County High School according to the school’s website, met the victim at school, the sheriff’s office said.

Kendall Burk, 23, allegedly admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old victim on four different occasions during the summer — twice at a Dry Ridge residence and twice in her car, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

The teacher, listed on her Facebook page as a 2018 University of Kentucky graduate, was charged with four counts of rape and four counts of sodomy.

She has been placed in the Grant County Detention Center.