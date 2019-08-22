Crime
Kentucky teacher, 23, accused of raping 15-year-old student
A Grant County teacher was charged Thursday after she allegedly raped and sodomized a student, the sheriff’s department said.
Burk, who is a science teacher at Grant County High School according to the school’s website, met the victim at school, the sheriff’s office said.
Kendall Burk, 23, allegedly admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old victim on four different occasions during the summer — twice at a Dry Ridge residence and twice in her car, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The teacher, listed on her Facebook page as a 2018 University of Kentucky graduate, was charged with four counts of rape and four counts of sodomy.
She has been placed in the Grant County Detention Center.
