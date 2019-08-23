Three teens charged in connection with shooting at Kentucky State Fair

Fairgoers rode the Nemesis 360 during the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair at Masterson Station Park in Lexington, Thursday, June 13, 2019. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Three teens have been arrested in connection with shots fired at the Kentucky State Fair last weekend.

Kentucky State Police said Friday that a 15-year-old boy from Louisville fired the gun and is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor.

They said two others, a 16-year-old boy from Louisville and an 18-year-old, Jalen Hume, of Louisville, were arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department and charged with possession of a handgun by a minor. Hume also was charged with violation of a court order.

State police found a single shell casing at the scene of the “disruption” at the fair Aug. 17, and law enforcement used “gun trace technology to link the shell casing to the weapon it was fired from.

“This same weapon was used in a Louisville area crime earlier this month, which ultimately provided leads to the individuals involved,” state police said in a news release.

State police said last Sunday that “large groups of juveniles were congregating and setting off fireworks at different locations,” the night before, causing fairgoers to fear “an active shooter.”

State police said then that they were investigating a report that one boy had fired a single gunshot in the air.

State police told the Courier-Journal that seven teens were cited and two adults were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The disturbance resulted in changes to the policy regarding minors at the fair.

Anyone under 18 who is entering the fair after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 21 under the new policy.