Woman shot at Fayette Mall exit, likely in ‘targeted event.’ She has life-threatening injuries.

kward1@herald-leader.com

A woman was shot at a Fayette Mall exit on Nicholasville Road Friday night, Lexington police said.

A car was left in the intersection across from Wilson Downing Road after the shooting that occurred about 8:30 p..m. Police cars escorted an ambulance from the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim and the shooter were in separate vehicles, said police Lt. Daniel Truex.

“This was probably a targeted event,” Truex said. The woman and the shooter possibly knew each other.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police were reviewing mall video and other sources of video.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.