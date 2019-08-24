Crime

Woman abandoned six kids at Walmart, Kentucky police say

Amanda Jardinez and Alex “Loop” Holovich
Amanda Jardinez and Alex “Loop” Holovich Columbia Police Department

Police in Adair County are looking for a woman who abandoned six children at Walmart.

Amanda Jardinez took the kids, who ranged in age from 6 to 11 years old, to the Walmart in Columbia, told them “to find a worker to speak with,” and then left, the Columbia Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said Jardinez, of Somerset, left in a blue Dodge Caravan. She might be accompanied by Alex “Loop” Holovich, who is also from Somerset.

Columbia police said Jardinez is wanted for six counts of abandoning a minor. They asked anyone who knows where she is to contact the police.

