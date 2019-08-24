Woman abandoned six kids at Walmart, Kentucky police say

Amanda Jardinez and Alex “Loop” Holovich Columbia Police Department

Police in Adair County are looking for a woman who abandoned six children at Walmart.

Amanda Jardinez took the kids, who ranged in age from 6 to 11 years old, to the Walmart in Columbia, told them “to find a worker to speak with,” and then left, the Columbia Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said Jardinez, of Somerset, left in a blue Dodge Caravan. She might be accompanied by Alex “Loop” Holovich, who is also from Somerset.

Columbia police said Jardinez is wanted for six counts of abandoning a minor. They asked anyone who knows where she is to contact the police.