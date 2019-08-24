Scottsville man pleads guilty to kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old girl

Timothy Madden

A Scottsville man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl has entered a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Timothy Madden, 42, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping Saturday.

He entered an Alford plea to charges of rape and sodomy, WBKO in Bowling Green reported. Defendants who enter an Alford plea do not admit guilt but acknowledge that there is enough evidence to convict them.

Madden was scheduled to go to trial Sept. 4 for the killing of Gabriella Doolin in 2015, according to court records.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gabbi had been attending a football game with her family at Allen County-Scottsville High School Nov. 14, 2015, when she went missing. Police found her body less than half an hour later in a wooded area nearby.

Kentucky State Police charged Madden on Nov. 20, 2015.

He could have received the death penalty.

Madden is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center and is scheduled for sentencing in October.