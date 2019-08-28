Kentucky man accused of fatally assaulting two-year-old girl

Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK

A McCreary County man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly caused fatal injuries to a toddler, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police were notified Sunday after a 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Pulaski County with life-threatening injuries, state police said. The girl was later taken to University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington, where she died Tuesday.

Police say the girl was assaulted by a man who was caring for her at the time, 27-year-old Michael C. Huff, of Whitley County. It’s not clear if Huff is related to the toddler.

Huff was arrested Tuesday night and charged with first-degree assault, according to state police. He has been placed in the Leslie County Detention Center.

The girl, whose identity has not been disclosed, has been taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.