A dachshund was shot in her Kentucky owner’s yard. Animal control seeking help.

A dog was shot in her owner’s front yard last week and Trigg County Animal Control is seeking the public’s help with information about the incident.

The dog, a dachshund named Cocoa, was found bleeding in her owner’s front yard Thursday in Cadiz, a Western Kentucky town between Hopkinsville and Paducah, according to the county’s animal control. The dog was believed to have been shot with a .22 caliber gun, animal control said.

Cocoa was taken to Little River Veterinary Clinic for emergency care after being nearly paralyzed by the bullet, animal control said Monday night.

“It makes no sense to me. It seems like a vicious crime,” Torrie Davis with Trigg County Animal Control told WKRN.

A neighbor of the dog’s owner found the dog and initially thought she had been hit by a car.

“Who would do this?” Rosa Brashears asked WKRN. “Who would stoop this low to do something like this?”

The vet clinic said Wednesday Cocoa is now stable, recovering at home and regaining some use of her rear legs.

Animal control is asking for anyone about the incident to call 270-350-8209. If anyone would like to donate to Coco’s medical bill, contact the clinic at 270-522-4445.

It’s one of many cases this years of a dog being shot in Kentucky. A chihuahua was found shot dead with a projectile Aug. 18 in Elizabethtown, according to WLKY. In April, a 5-year-old German Shepherd was found covered in blood with a hole in her face, but survived the Flatwoods shooting, WSAZ reported.

In Lexington earlier this summer, a 2-year-old bulldog mix was shot in his backyard and one of his owners was charged, according to WKYT. There were more than 40 people charged with animal cruelty by the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control last year, WKYT reported.