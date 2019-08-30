Lexington man found dead in Laurel County died of blunt force trauma, sheriff says

A Lexington man found dead in a home in London this week died as a result of blunt force trauma.

A preliminary autopsy report showed that Terry Hammons, 51, died from blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities, the Laurel County Sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that further testing is being conducted.

A relative found Hammons’ body at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence off High More Road and Sinking Creek Road about five miles west of London, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office are investigating.