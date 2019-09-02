Kentucky man accused of stealing 10 shopping carts caught riding Wal-Mart cart drunk

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Corbin man was arrested in Laurel County Friday after the sheriff’s office said he was operating a Wal-Mart motorized cart while intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched at apartments off Felts School Road, around 12 miles south of London, upon receiving reports a man was allegedly intoxicated while riding the cart around the apartments, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old Steve Eaton under the influence on the Wal-Mart cart, according to the sheriff.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s department determined Eaton had taken a total of 10 shopping carts — five from Wal-Mart, three from Kroger and two from Dollar Tree.

He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and theft, the sheriff’s office said. He was also charged on a Knox County warrant for failure to appear in court on previous charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place.

In November 2017, Eaton was accused of “cussing people out” in front of a Speedway gas station in Corbin. Police found him staggering in the roadway and he could not stand without help, according to a citation. He was found guilty of his alcohol intoxication charge.

Eaton has previously been found guilty of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and contempt of court.

He has been placed in the Laurel County Correctional Center.