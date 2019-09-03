Two vehicles hit by gunfire during rush hour shootings in Lexington

Lexington police investigated after an SUV was found abandoned on North Broadway at Loudon Avenue Tuesday after being hit by gunfire. kward1@herald-leader.com

Two vehicles were hit by gunfire in two separate shooting incidents during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police said.

No one was found with injuries in the immediate aftermath of either shooting, and no suspects were in custody.

Lt. Nathaniel Muller said officers were called to the Kroger on Bryan Station at 5:06 p.m. after a report of a vehicle hit by gunfire.

He said at about 7 p.m. that officers were talking with “subjects associated with that vehicle” to get more information.

And at 5:39 p.m., officers were called to North Broadway after a report of shots fired.

Officers who responded found a black SUV that had been hit by gunfire and abandoned in the street at North Broadway and Loudon Avenue. Muller said witnesses reported seeing some people running from the area, but he said it was unclear how they might have been involved.

Outbound lanes of North Broadway were shut down at Seventh Street while police investigated.

Officers had recovered shell casings from the area.

Muller said there was no immediate indication that the two shootings were related.