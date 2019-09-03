Man has ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries after being shot near Nicholasville Road

A man was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment at 249 East Reynolds Road late Tuesday. kward1@herald-leader.com

A man sustained serious injuries in a shooting at an apartment complex on Reynolds Road late Tuesday.

Lexington police Lt. Brian Peterson said officers were called to 249 East Reynolds Road, just off Nicholasville Road, at about 10:45 p.m.

“It is potentially life-threatening,” Peterson said.

He said the man was inside an apartment when officers arrived.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police did not have any suspect information as of 11:15 p.m., Peterson said.