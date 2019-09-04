Kentucky student allegedly told classmates he had ‘death list’

Guns are being found because kids are speaking up Fayette schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall addresses the four times guns have been found on school campuses since the start of the school year. Guns were uncovered at four schools. They were confiscated from students after they were taken in cla Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fayette schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall addresses the four times guns have been found on school campuses since the start of the school year. Guns were uncovered at four schools. They were confiscated from students after they were taken in cla

A 16-year-old student who allegedly told students he had a “death list” was charged in McCracken County Tuesday after two people came forward with tips, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office learned the juvenile student made comments about a “death list” and committing a school shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. The two tips the sheriff’s office received were about the same male student, the sheriff said.

Detectives identified the suspect and went to his home, where the 16-year-old acknowledged he told classmates of a hit list and told some juveniles that they were on it, according to the sheriff.

The juvenile told detectives that he was joking and did not actually have a list, the sheriff said.

No weapons were found inside the student’s residence, the sheriff said Wednesday. After the student was taken into custody, a judge ordered him held in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center with a second-degree terroristic threatening charge, according to the sheriff.

McCracken County High School is located in Paducah — less than 30 miles away from Marshall County High School, where two students died in a January 2018 shooting.

The sheriff’s office thanked the individuals who came forward with tips that led to the arrest.

“The sheriff’s office would also urge anyone who hears rumors or threats of a school shooting to notify their local law enforcement as quickly as possible,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.