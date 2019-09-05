A driver’s nightmare. Man posing as emergency worker pulls over, attacks KY woman.

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

An assailant posing as an emergency responder pulled over a woman’s vehicle in Laurel County late Wednesday and attempted to sexually assault her, according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, told police she was driving on KY 192 about three miles west of London when a car approached her from behind at a high rate of speed, got behind her and turned on flashing red and white lights.

When the victim pulled over, a man armed with a large hunting knife got in the back seat of her car and forced her to drive several miles on a county road and then pull off into a field.

The man attempted to sexually assault the woman, according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man then had the victim drive back toward London on KY 192.

The woman was able to drive away when the assailant had her stop and got out of the car to make a telephone call.

The woman drove to St. Joseph — London hospital for treatment. Police were called and interviewed her there.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo Jr., spokesman for Root’s office, said police believe a second person was working with the man who attacked the victim.

Acciardo said there are several ways people can protect themselves from people posing as police or emergency workers, including calling 911 to confirm it’s a legitimate officer or, if you have no phone, driving to a lighted area to pull over if possible.

Acciardo also recommended keeping your vehicle doors locked until you can see the person’s uniform.

It’s also okay to ask for identification. Legitimate officers won’t be mad about being asked for identification, he said.

“If I’m who I say I am, I’m not going to be insulted,” Acciardo said.

The vehicle involved in the incident was a full-size silver or dark gray passenger car. Police asked that anyone with information call 606-864-6600.