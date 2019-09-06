“Everyone will die.” Woman called in hoax bomb threat to 911. Now she faces prison.

Lexington's Public Safety Operations Center, 115 Cisco Rd., in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, October 13, 2016. The Public Safety Center now houses the emergency 911 dispatchers, bringing both police and fire dispatchers under one roof. LexCall, the city's 311 operations, and the Division of Emergency Management are also housed at the retrofitted juvenile detention center. cbertram@herald-leader.com

A Lexington woman was indicted on multiple charges related to false bomb threats made to Lexington’s 911 emergency system in June 2018.

A federal grand jury in Lexington on Thursday charged Crystal Brotherton, 31, with three counts of intimidating individuals by making threats involving explosives and the destruction of buildings, according to an indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Brotherton called 911 and told operators there were bombs at multiple businesses in an area off of New Circle Road. She allegedly demanded the businesses be evacuated in 15 minutes or “everyone will die,” according to a release from U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan’s office.

The indictment alleges Brotherton made three calls on June 20 and June 21.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A date for Brotherton’s arraignment has not been set. If convicted, she faces a maximum of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count or a total of $750,000.

This is not the first high-profile bomb threat in Lexington to be referred to federal prosecutors.

In November, University of Kentucky student Haily Duvall was arrested for falsely reporting an incident and terrorist threatening after she allegedly filed a false police report about a bomb threat made via Snapchat. Duvall was indicted in federal court in December on eleven counts of threatening interstate communications and four counts of maliciously conveying false information.