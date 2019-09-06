Scott County coroner faces new criminal charges over guns, payments

Scott County Coroner John Goble Matt Goins

Scott County Coroner John Goble has been indicted on seven new charges, including allegedly receiving property he knew belonged to state police and paying a deputy for work not done.

The five felony counts against Goble, 66, are two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of theft, possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone) and one count of first-degree perjury.

He also was charged with two misdemeanors for official misconduct.

Goble, who was re-elected last November, could not be reached for comment on Friday. He previously has denied all allegations.

In June 2018, Goble was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of abuse of public trust, one count of possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone) and two counts of official misconduct.

In the latest indictment, Gable, a former state trooper, is charged with unlawfully receiving from state police officer Robert M. Harris large quantities of ammunition, three M1A rifles and 10 Remington 870 shotguns when he had reason to believe the items had been illegally obtained.

Goble allegedly committed theft by authorizing monthly payments of $500 to deputy coroner Nathan Morris for work not done and allegedly committed official misconduct by using a county vehicle to transport donor eyes from the Kentucky Eye Bank to West Virginia for personal profit.

The indictment charges Goble with perjury over testimony under oath May 17, 2018, before a Scott County grand jury when he said his daughter’s vehicle to transport the donor eyes.

The Oxycodone charge allegedly occurred from May 2017 to December 2017. He allegedly committed official misconduct when he transported moonshine in a county vehicle in 2017.

Goble is to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Sept. 9.