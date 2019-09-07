Alcohol suspected in crash involving Lexington police officer

A Lexington police officer and another driver were injured in a crash at Northside and Wayland Drives. The other vehicle landed atop a street sign. kward1@herald-leader.com

Police think alcohol was a factor in a crash that sent a Lexington police officer and another motorist to the hospital late Friday.

The officer was on patrol on Northside Drive when the other driver ran a stop sign on Wayland Drive and collided with the police cruiser just before 9 p.m., said Lexington police Lt. Marcus Sell.

Sell said both drivers were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. He said a passenger in the other vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

Police who responded to the wreck removed a number of alcoholic beverage containers from the vehicle that hit the cruiser, and Sell confirmed that “a DUI investigation is underway.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The police cruiser was pushed into a third car that was parked in the driveway of a house at the corner of Wayland and Northside.