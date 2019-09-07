Crime
Girl, 11, injured in shooting near Masterson Station neighborhood
An 11-year-old girl was injured by glass that flew when shots were fired outside a home in Lexington Saturday.
The child was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being hit by glass from a car window, said Lexington police Sgt. Ronald Keaton.
He said police were called to a home on Mable Lane, near Masterson Station, at 11:54 a.m. Saturday. A man told officers that he had just come out of a house when someone began shooting.
Keaton said police did not have any suspects in custody as of late Saturday afternoon.
WKYT reported that police do not believe the shooting was random.
Comments