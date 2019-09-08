Four facing kidnapping charge in 2017 case of two men found dead in Lexington car

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nearly two years after two men were found dead in the trunk of a car off Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington, four men have been indicted on federal charges in connection to their deaths.

The four men charged were 29-year-old Rosario Diaz-Barraza, 51-year-old Ramon Camacho Zepeda, 37-year-old Josė Feliz Tlatenchi and 37-year-old Tomás Tlatenchi, according to court records. They are all charged with one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping that resulted in death and one count of transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines, according to the office the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Josė Olascoaga and 27-year-old Marco Antonio Tunai Ortiz, both of Lexington.

Diaz-Barraza, Zepeda, and Josė and Tomás Tlatenchi are all accused of traveling from Pennsylvania to Kentucky between Sept. 9 and Sept. 11, 2017, according to court records. On or around Sept. 11, 2017, Diaz-Barraza and Zepeda bought three pairs of gloves at a Sunoco gas station on Newtown Pike in Lexington, according to their indictment.

Later that day, Diaz-Barraza and Zepeda allegedly demanded money from Olascoaga that was “owed to them from the distribution” of controlled substances, according to court records. The two are accused of then striking Olascoaga in the head with a “sharp instrument,” according to the indictment.

Zepeda “and others” are accused of then placing Olascoaga and Ortiz in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta near Blue Sky Parkway, according to court records. Olascoaga and Ortiz’s bodies were found in the trunk on Sept. 14, 2017.

The four are also accused of driving two stolen cars, one of which belonged to Olascoaga, back to Pennsylvania from Kentucky, according to court records.

All four charged are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Sept. 10.

If convicted, each man could face up to a life sentence in prison on the kidnapping charge, with a fine of up to $250,000 and supervised release of up to five years, according to the federal indictment. If convicted on the charge of transporting a stolen car across state lines, they could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as supervised release of up to three years.

Diaz-Barraza was arrested in January 2018 on a state charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of Olascoaga and Ortiz, according to court records. That case was dismissed when the new federal charges were filed.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Louisville’s DEA office and the Lexington Police Department.