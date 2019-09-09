Woman told Kentucky police she was invisible. Now she’s accused of stealing school bus.

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, Washington, hoping others will learn from her mistake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, Washington, hoping others will learn from her mistake.

A Harlan County woman well known to area police has been arrested again after she allegedly stole a school bus, according to Kentucky State Police.

Teresa Wells, 35, of Cawood, allegedly stole the bus from the Cawood Elementary School parking lot Sunday morning and was driving it in the area for a short time, state police said. A Harlan County School District employee got Wells to stop the bus before state police arrived, according to trooper Shane Jacobs.

Wells initially refused to exit the bus, and when she did exit, she appeared to be under the influence, state police said.

The woman was charged with DUI, automobile theft of more than $10,000 and other vehicle violations.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Last month, Wells was found guilty of public intoxication of a controlled substance following a May incident in Cawood. A caller told police Wells had stabbed him with a pencil and was causing a disturbance, according to an arrest citation. Wells was screaming and cussing when deputies arrived, saying she was not going to jail, state police said.

The deputy said Wells was sweating heavily, had dilated pupils, would not stand still and told the deputy he “could not see her because she was invisible,” according to a citation from the May arrest.

Wells was indicted in June on several drug charges, as well as disorderly conduct, menacing, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening. She was indicted in March for automobile theft.

She was also arrested in December when she walked into the Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan office and screamed for a trooper, according to court records. Wells appeared under the influence and was acting paranoid, state police said. She said she has just gotten out of the hospital and “John Allen and the Penningtons were trying to kill her.” Wells was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Following her latest arrest, Wells was placed in the Harlan County Detention Center.