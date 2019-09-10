Man charged with human trafficking traded stolen pills for nude pics of girl & woman, sheriff says

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Pike County man is accused of stealing $9,000 worth of prescription drugs from the store where he worked and trading the pills for explicit images of a woman and a girl.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said more than 5,000 pills were taken from the South Williamson Food City Pharmacy, and an investigation found that Jacob West, 31, had been providing them to a woman “in exchange for sexually explicit photos and videos of herself and an unnamed female juvenile.”

West and Kena Reed, 27, the woman to whom he allegedly gave the pills, were indicted Monday by a Pike County grand jury. Both West and Reed are from Pinsonfork in Pike County, according to the sheriff’s department.

They are both charged with human trafficking of a victim under 18 years old, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

West is also charged with theft by unlawful taking of a controlled substance.

Reed was being held in the Pike County Detention Center. West was not listed on the jail website.