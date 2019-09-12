Kentucky woman who set husband on fire and burned 50 percent of his body found guilty

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A London woman who allegedly poured gasoline on her husband and set him on fire in 2017 was convicted Wednesday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Vera Wooten received a 10-year sentence after her husband received burns to more than 50 percent of his body on Aug. 7, 2017, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred in a home on Woodland Court, around 10 miles south of London. The woman came home and saw her husband in a vehicle with another woman, according to an arrest citation. She then pulled her husband out of the vehicle and started hitting him, the sheriff’s office said.

Vera Wooten allegedly started arguing with the other woman, and the other woman then left, according to the citation. As she was leaving, she saw the man on fire and called Laurel County Dispatch, the sheriff’s office said.

The wife allegedly poured gasoline on John Wooten and then threw a Zippo lighter on him, which caused the significant burns. The burns covered the front and back side of his body from his knees up to his neck, according to court records.

The man was driven by his wife to St. Joseph Hospital in London, and then he was sent by helicopter to a Cincinnati burn center for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around a month after the incident, Vera Wooten was indicted by a grand jury, court records show. A jury found her guilty of first-degree assault Wednesday.