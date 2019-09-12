Kentucky woman identified after photos show her allegedly stacking groceries on baby

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.

A Pike County woman has been identified by the sheriff’s office after photos show her allegedly stacking groceries on top of a baby in a shopping cart at Walmart.

Photos began circulating on Facebook Wednesday night of the incident, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Walmart in South Williamson. The feet of the baby can be seen at the bottom of a shopping cart with a full load of groceries on top of the child.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating Thursday after receiving messages from concerned citizens.

The woman in question was identified and the sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check at her residence on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. Workers from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services joined the sheriff’s office in their welfare check on the pictured infant and any other children in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been announced. The sheriff’s office did not state if the woman is the parent of the infant shown in the photos.

One set of pictures posted late Thursday night had been shared 24,000 times in 15 hours.