Kentucky high school cheerleading coach accused of sending team explicit video

A West Kentucky cheerleading coach was arrested Monday after police say he sent a sexual video to a group chat with members of his team.

Cheerleaders at Paducah Tilghman High School told police they received a message from their coach, 43-year-old David Wade, of an unknown male masturbating, Paducah police say.

Police determined Wade deleted the message and asked the recipients of it to also delete it, police said. Wade later admitted to police sending the video but claimed the members of the cheer team were not the intended recipients, according to Paducah police.

According to WPSD, the text was sent out at 8:27 a.m. Monday and school counselors were notified by 8:50 a.m. Within the hour, the message was reported to Paducah police and the Department of Children and Family Services were later notified.

Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively did not name Wade, but said steps would be taken by the administration for the person involved to not contact students, The Paducah Sun reported. Wade’s employment status was not given.

Wade was charged with tampering with physical evidence, according to police. The Paducah Police Department and the McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will determine if Wade will face additional charges, the Paducah Sun reported.

Wade, who is also an instructional assistant at McNabb Elementary School, has been Tilghman’s cheerleading coach for at least six years, Shively told WPSD. He has been booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.