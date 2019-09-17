Laurel County parents charged after four children found living in trash-filled home

Laurel County Sheriff

A Laurel County couple was arrested Monday after deputies found four children living in in a home full of trash and spoiled food, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrests occurred off David Hibbits Lane, around two miles west of London, where the sheriff’s office “found the living conditions were unfit for anyone to live in,” according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictures show multiple bedroom, kitchen and hallway floors covered with trash, a crib and couch stacked with clothes and other belongings and a bathroom full of more trash.

Four children, ages 2 to 12, lived in the home, the sheriff’s office said. Social services were called to take custody of the children.

Christopher Bowling, 39, and Brandy Bowling, 34, were charged with four counts of third-degree criminal abuse. The man was also charged on a Pulaski County District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations. They have been placed in the Laurel County Correctional Center.