Former Taco Bell employee is accused of breaking into more than 36 Taco Bells in three states

Joshua Logue

A man accused of burglarizing more than three dozen Taco Bell restaurants, including five in Lexington, has been arrested.

Lexington police said Joshua Logue, a former Taco Bell employee, was arrested earlier this month by police in Columbus, Ohio.

Logue, 29, of Ohio, allegedly broke into five Lexington Taco Bell restaurants early on August 6.

He’s believed to be responsible for burglaries at Taco Bells across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, Lexington police said. Police said video evidence from various locations showed a man wearing the same clothing and driving the same car. Lexington police said authorities in Columbus recovered evidence linking Logue to the crime and developed him as a suspect.

Logue was being held in the Franklin County, Ohio, jail.

He has warrants for multiple counts of third-degree burglary and criminal mischief in connection with the Lexington burglaries, police said.