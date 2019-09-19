KY prosecutor seeks OK for death penalty for young suspects in UK student, clerk killings

A 2015 file photo of Efrain Diaz left, and Justin D. Smith soon after they were arrested and charged with murder in the killing of UK student Jonathan Krueger. The have pleaded not guilty. Herald-Leader

A circuit judge in Fayette County went too far in ruling that the death penalty can’t be imposed on people age 18 to 21 at the time they commit a capital crime, a state prosecutor argued Thursday.

The arguments involves two fatal shootings in Lexington, including one that resulted in the death of a University of Kentucky student.

The state Supreme Court should overturn that ruling that barred the death penalty in the cases, Matthew R. Krygiel, an assistant state attorney general, told justices in oral arguments.

Fayette Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone “abused his power” in ruling out the death penalty for people in that age group, Krygiel said.

However, Timothy G. Arnold, an attorney with the state Department for Public Advocacy, urged the justices to leave the ruling in place, saying Scorsone ruled correctly based on the scientific evidence presented to him.

Science has shown that people age 18 to 21 are more likely to engage in risky behavior and lack proper control over those impulses, Arnold told the justices.

The arguments concern high-profile murder cases from Lexington.

In one, Efrain Diaz and Justin D. Smith are charged in the death of UK student Jonathan Krueger.

Lexington police said Krueger was walking home with a friend on East Maxwell Street in April 2015 when Diaz, Smith and Roman Gonzalez, all of them armed with guns, confronted them as part of a robbery.

Jonathan Krueger

One of them fatally shot Krueger. Diaz and Smith later told police they thought it was Gonzalez.

Diaz was 20 at the time of the homicide and Smith was 18. Gonzalez was 17, and would not be eligible for the death penalty under a 2005 U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring the death penalty for anyone who was under age 18 at the time they committed a capital crime.

The other case involves Travis Bredhold, who was five weeks over age 18 when he allegedly robbed, shot and killed gas station attendant Mukeshbhai Patel in 2013.

Flanked by attorneys, Travis Bredhold stood before Fayette Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone in a hearing in Lexington. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Scorsone ruled in Bredhold’s case that the death penalty is unconstitutional for people age 18 to 21.

Scorsone cited research showing that 18- to 21-year-olds lack maturity to control their impulses and fully consider risks, making them unlikely to be deterred by knowledge of likelihood and severity of punishment.

In addition, they are susceptible to peer pressure and emotional influence. And their character is not yet well formed, “meaning that they have a much better chance at rehabilitation than do adults,” the judge wrote.

That ruling applied to the case involving Krueger’s homicide as well.

Both cases have been on hold while prosecutors appealed the decision.

It could be several months before the Supreme Court rules.

The state’s high court held the oral arguments in Somerset as part of its effort to educate people about the court.