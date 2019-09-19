Man accused of charging at Lexington police officer, taking his gun belt during arrest

William M. Yeary Fayette County Detention Center

A man is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly charged at Lexington police officer, ripped off his gun belt and damaged his equipment during a July arrest.

William M. Yeary, 30, was indicted this week on charges of disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief, according to court records.

In Yeary’s arrest citation, a Lexington police officer wrote that on the afternoon of July 20 in Woodland Park, Yeary charged at him twice and tried to “take me to the ground.”

The officer told Yeary he was under arrest, at which point Yeary allegedly ripped off the officer’s body-worn camera, radio and gun belt, according to the citation.

The officer was not injured in the incident, but his uniform and equipment were damaged, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.

Yeary is being held in the Fayette County jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on Sept. 26.