Accused of sexually abusing ‘several’ juveniles, Kentucky man reportedly arrested in Belize

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Kentucky man released from jail on bail after numerous child sexual assault charges was apprehended in Central America Thursday, according to a Belize TV station.

Lad Duane Ottofy, 60, of Owensboro, was detained in Belize after a special branch of the Belize Police Department conducted a search at an apartment, News 5 Live reported. The apartment in which he was found belongs to Belize senator Juliet Thimbriel, Breaking Belize News reported.

NBZ Live, another Belize TV outlet, reported Ottofy will be held in the country for 48 hours before being handed over to U.S. authorities.

Ottofy was charged in Daviess County last December on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of rape, one count of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old, according to court records. He was indicted by a grand jury three months later, court records show.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The incidents occurred between November 2017 and December 2018, when Ottofy allegedly abused a 12-year-old, a citation says. He also had sexual contact with “several” juveniles, according to the Owensboro Police Department.

Lad posted a $25,000 bond in March, court records show.

The suspect’s brother borrowed from his own 401(k) to post the bail for Lad, the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reported in July. Lad did not appear for his March 22 arraignment, the Owensboro newspaper reported.

An assistant commonwealth’s attorney told the Messenger-Inquirer in July that Ottofy was believed to have fled the country after he was released from jail.