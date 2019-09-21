Man who violated a Ky. burn ban was ‘eating a hamburger as the flames grew taller’ around him

Thomas Saylor

A man in London was arrested for violating a burn ban after authorities said they found him sitting in the midst of the flames eating a hamburger.

When a deputy tried to rescue him, the man, Thomas Saylor, 44, of London, allegedly fought back.

Deputy Allen Turner of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol when he said he saw “a large amount of smoke rising from behind several businesses off Murray Lane” off Ky. 80 West in London on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy called the fire department and then saw a man later identified as Saylor “sitting in the middle of the fire that was burning around him eating a hamburger as the flames grew taller,” the sheriff’s office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man ignored the deputy when he tried to make contact, so Turner went into the burning area to rescue him.

The sheriff’s office said Saylor “pulled away and started yelling and trying to fight Deputy Turner.”

After Saylor and Turner got out of the area, Saylor allegedly told the deputy that he was trying to burn leaves.

“The subject became extremely irate,” the sheriff’s office said, “stating the was an American war general of West Virginia.”

Saylor was charged with violating the burn ban, resisting arrest, public intoxication involving a controlled substance and second-degree disorderly conduct.

He was being held Saturday in the Laurel County Correctional Center.