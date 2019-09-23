Lexington police searching for two suspects after three men found shot

Here’s how Lexington can solve violent crimes with its new ATF technology Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."

Three men were shot late Sunday night near Russell Cave Road in Lexington, according to Lexington police.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of Linton Road, according to Lt. Jeremy Tuttle. When police arrived, they found three victims outside a home with gunshot wounds, Tuttle added.

The victims were transported to local hospitals, where they each had non-life threatening injuries, police said. During their investigation, police found numerous shell casings in the Linton Road area, Tuttle said.

Police were told the suspects were two males wearing all black clothing and driving a white passenger car with tinted windows, according to Tuttle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Lexington police. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.