Central Kentucky school superintendent indicted on charge of attempted bribery

The Franklin County Schools superintendent has been indicted on a bribery charge, The State Journal in Frankfort reported.

Mark Kopp, 48, of Frankfort, was indicted Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of attempted bribery of a public servant, Franklin County court records show.

Kopp is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin District Court on Oct. 15.

Kopp told The State Journal he had no comment on the indictment because he said he had “no idea what the premise of this is.”