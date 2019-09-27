Juvenile accused of murdering Kentucky 18-year-old who was shot, set on fire

A juvenile is accused of murdering an 18-year-old in Central Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Mount Zion Road abandoned building Tuesday afternoon, where a deceased male was found, state police said.

Investigation revealed that the victim, later identified as 18-year-old Joseph Davidson, of Upton, was shot three times and then set on fire, according to state police.

The suspect is already in custody on other non-related charges, but will be charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. The man is 18 years old now, but is being charged as a juvenile because he was 17 when the crime occurred, Trooper Nick Hale said.

It was not stated when the crime allegedly occurred. The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed.

The incident remains under investigation.