‘Distracted’ tractor-trailer driver causes fatal crash on I-64 in Frankfort, police say

A Michigan man has been charged with manslaughter following a crash Sunday on Interstate 64 in Frankfort that killed one person.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on I-64 westbound near exit 58, according to Kentucky State Police. The interstate was closed for several hours Sunday night while police investigated the crash.

Jerry Elder, 45, of Flint, Mich. was ‘distracted’ while driving a tractor-trailer, state police said. Elder’s tractor-trailer struck the rear of a Jeep Liberty and the two vehicles then crashed into a Ford Explorer, state police added.

The driver of the Liberty, 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis, of Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner. Elder and the driver of the Explorer, 61-year-old Trina Summers, were both transported to the Franklin Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.

After Elder was released from the hospital, he was charged with second-degree manslaughter and additional charges will follow, state police said. He has been placed in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police Post 12 detectives and collision reconstruction units.