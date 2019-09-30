Three teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, charged in Lexington carjacking, home invasion

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Three juveniles have been charged in connection with a carjacking and home invasion over the weekend in Lexington, according to police.

The three juveniles, who have not been named because of their ages, are each charged with first-degree robbery, fleeing or evading police and receiving a stolen vehicle, according to Lexington police. They are 16, 15 and 14 years old.

Police were called to the Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning for a reported robbery. A man told officers that he had been sitting in his Chevrolet Camaro when two people pointed a gun at him and demanded his car, according to police. The man got out of the car and the suspects got in and drove away.

At about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a house on Golfview Drive for a reported robbery. The people in the house told investigators that several males armed with handguns had come inside and demanded money, according to police.

A witness told officers that they saw three vehicles leave the area after the home invasion, including one dark-colored Camaro, according to police.

Two hours after the Golfview Drive robbery, an officer spotted the Camaro that had been reported stolen Saturday morning, according to police. The officer tried to stop the Camaro, but the driver fled before stopping on Jennifer Road, police said in a release.

The juveniles were taken into custody, questioned and eventually charged in connection with the robbery outside of Cook Out and the home invasion on Golfview Drive, according to police.

The three are being housed in the Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.