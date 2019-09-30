University of Kentucky police investigating after student reports rape in residence hall

The University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky police are investigating after a rape was reported in a campus residence hall.

A female student told UK police Sunday that she was sexually assaulted by a male student sometime between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. that morning, the university said in a crime bulletin released Monday. The victim knew the suspect in the reported attack, according to the university.

As part of their crime bulletin, the university reminded students to carry a cell phone, call 911 in emergencies and look out for fellow students.

The university offers a student safety escort that can be contacted at 859-257-SAFE (7233).