Teenager charged after allegedly killing one, injuring another in Frankfort shooting

SHARE COPY LINK

An 18 year old is charged with murder following a fatal shooting Monday night in Frankfort, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Monday to a Menominee Trail home near Lakeview Park, where there were reports of a burglary and an individual who was shot, Frankfort police said. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Xavier Cochrum with gunshot wounds.

Cochrum was treated at the scene and transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

A second 19-year-old, Ezavion Peyton, was also found in the area with gunshot wounds. He is currently being treated at the local hospital, Frankfort police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Frankfort police identified 18-year-old Elijah Amburgey as a suspect through review of evidence and interviews with the victims and witnesses, police said. Amburgey was arrested and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment for firing in the direction of a third individual, Patrick Greenlee.

Between four and six people were living in the home where the reported burglary occurred, and no one there was hurt, according to WKYT.