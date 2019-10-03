Man indicted in 2018 Lexington crash that killed woman, unborn child

Samuel Alex Turner Lexington Police Department

A man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed a pregnant woman on Winchester Road.

Samuel Alexander Turner, 34, of Richmond is charged with second-degree manslaughter, third-degree fetal homicide, wanton endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence and being a persistent felony offender, according to court records.

The charges stem from a crash on Oct. 11 on Winchester Road near Patchen Wilkes Drive, according to police. Turner was driving a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria when his car drifted left, crossing into oncoming traffic, police said.

A passenger in Turner’s car, 29-year-old Kayla McCoy of Lexington, was killed in the crash, according to police.

McCoy was 31 weeks pregnant, her sister Taylor McCoy said after the crash. She had planned to name her daughter Paizley Summer Jo Turner.

Kayla McCoy and Turner had been together since Kayla was 13 years old, Taylor McCoy said Thursday. The two had a son together, who is now 15 years old and in Taylor McCoy’s custody.

“We’re missing her, the pain doesn’t get easier,” Taylor McCoy said. “We just learn to cope with it a little better I guess. I myself am struggling pretty bad, watching my nephew lose both parents is the hardest thing.”

Kayla McCoy also had another daughter who died prior to the crash, Taylor McCoy said.

Turner has been charged multiple times in multiple counties with driving on a revoked license, according to court records. Most recently, he was charged with driving on a revoked license in Jefferson County on Aug. 5.

Police have warrants for Turner’s arrest and are working to find him.

Anyone with information related to Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.