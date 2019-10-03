Man with clown mask, butcher knives accused of jumping out in front of Kentucky traffic

Laurel County Correctional Center

An Alabama man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly jumped out in front of vehicles on a Laurel County road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Laurel County officials received the tip Wednesday afternoon from a driver fearful the suspect was going to be run over. He was allegedly jumping out on U.S. 25 in north London, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found 36-year-old James A. Horton, from Bridgeport, Ala., under the influence, according to the sheriff. Horton also had two large butcher knives and a clown mask in his possession, the sheriff said.

Horton was charged with public intoxication of controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.