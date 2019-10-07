She died in a downtown Paducah parking lot after man used RV as a weapon, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Western Kentucky woman is dead after being ran over by an RV in a downtown Paducah parking lot, according to police.

Police were called to the Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center around 3:10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a woman lying in the parking lot, Paducah police said. When officers arrived, they discovered 48-year-old Angela M. Hale, of Calvert City, was dead.

A man, identified as 49-year-old James D. Vanvactor, of Grand Rivers, was found sitting in the driver’s seat of an RV in the parking lot, according to police. Surveillance video shows Hale and Vanvactor arguing around 1 p.m. Sunday and Hale then sitting down behind the RV while they continued to talk, police said.

Vanvactor then walked around the RV and got into the driver’s seat, put the vehicle in reverse and backed over the woman with both the front and rear wheels, according to Paducah police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man then parked the RV and remained inside without checking on Hale or calling for help, police said. Hale’s body was not discovered for more than two hours.

Vanvactor was charged with murder-domestic violence, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid. He was placed in the McCracken County Jail.