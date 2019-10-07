3-year-old treated for head trauma tests positive for meth. Kentucky parents charged.

SHARE COPY LINK

Hart County parents have been charged after their young son tested positive for methamphetamine, according to Kentucky State Police.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital Saturday by his parents, Keith and Leslie Riggs, due to undisclosed head trauma, according to state police. Keith Riggs, 42, left shortly after and police found him at his Falling Springs Church Road residence in Bonnieville, an arrest citation said.

After state police learned the boy tested positive for meth, officers executed a search warrant at the Hart County home, state police said.

Another 3-year-old child and an 8-year-old child were with their father inside the home, where police found 0.9 grams of meth, state police said. Inside an adjacent trailer where the parents reside, state police discovered 5.3 grams of meth, a sedative pill, 0.05 grams of an unidentified dark crystal substance and drug paraphernalia, court records show.

The father admitted that he eats meth and his wife, Leslie, smokes it, state police said. According to court records, Leslie Riggs was convicted of meth-related charges in August.

Keith Riggs told state police he was unsure how the child ingested the meth, but admitted it was possible he found some inside the residence and ate it, according to the arrest citation.

The father was charged with second-degree criminal abuse, trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After her husband was booked into the Hardin County Jail at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Leslie Riggs, 32, was booked Monday afternoon. She was charged with manufacturing meth, probation violation, being a persistent felony offender, unlawful possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.