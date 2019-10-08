Man accused in shooting death of Lexington teen pleads to reduced charge during trial

SHARE COPY LINK

In the middle of a murder trial over the killing of a 16-year-old Lexington boy, prosecutors offered the 18-year-old defendant a plea deal Tuesday.

Raymond Smead, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of second-degree manslaughter after the testimonies of his two co-defendants who have also pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the case.

No offer of a plea deal had been extended to Smead before Tuesday, said his attorney Erica Roland. The deal was fair, she said

Tuesday was the second day of Smead’s murder trial. On Monday, jurors heard testimony from several witnesses who saw the victim, Floyd Dunn III, on the 2017 night he was fatally shot. The shooting happened during a block party in the area of East Sixth Street and Chestnut Street.

Attorneys said during the trial that Floyd and his group of friends did not fire any shots or do anything wrong the night Floyd was shot.

Smead faces a recommended sentence of ten years in prison, Roland said. Smead’s co-defendants, Dontaevius Bowie and Herbie Booker, face five years each after their guilty pleas in September.

Smead will be sentenced at a later date.