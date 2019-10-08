Central Ky. men got into an argument. One allegedly attacked the other with a pitchfork.

Alan Covington WKYT

A man was arrested in Stamping Ground Monday afternoon because he allegedly stabbed another man with a pitchfork.

According to a police citation, a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was called to Watkinsville Lane about a stabbing.

When he arrived, he said he found a man with “a substantial amount of blood running down his leg and onto his boot,” the citation says.

The man said he had approached Alan Covington, 69, about some “cardboard signs that were left attached to his gate.” The two men “exchanged words,” and the victim said that as he was walking away, Covington used the pitchfork he had been holding to stab him in the left leg, according to the citation.

Covington admitted stabbing the man but said “he did so in self defense,” the citation says.

WKYT reported that deputies said they have responded to the men arguing before.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Covington was charged with second-degree assault.